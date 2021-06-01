Dave Bautista Wants To 'direct A Small Drama', Also Speaks Up On His Future In Acting

Professional wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista got candid about his vision in acting and the opportunities he would like to explore in the future. Recently, seen in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the actor also revealed the reason behind taking up the movie and the passion he has for acting. Read more on Dave Bautista's latest interview and his upcoming plans.

Dave Bautista's 'goal for years'

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista sat down for an interview with SFX magazine and talked about filmmaking. He spoke about his journey from being a wrestler to slowly making his way behind the camera as it has been his goal for years now. The 52-year-old actor owed it to his 50s for having limited time in front of the camera, but that does not hinder his love for filmmaking, confirmed the actor.

Does Dave Batista want to direct a small drama?

He candidly revealed that he wants to make movies and not 'necessarily blockbusters'. Talking about his bucket list, he revealed that being able to direct a 'small drama film' is one of them. Dave was lauded for his performance in the horror-action movie Army of the Dead and he confessed in the interview that he only did the movie because he wanted to learn from Zack Snyder, who has helmed blockbuster movies like Justice League and Man of Steel.

Further, stating his admiration for Zack Snyder, Dave stated how similar he was to the director. Once people get to know him, they realize how passionate Bautista is, said the actor. The actor wanted to work with Zack Snyder in order to learn from him and witness his vision as a director firsthand.

More on Dave Bautista's movies

Famous for being in WWE, the retired wrestler debuted his acting career in a small American television drama Smallville. His most famous acting role was Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy playing Drax, the Destroyer. He went on to appear in action movies such as Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Avengers: Infinity War, and Army of the Dead. According to Empire, the actor will soon be seen alongside Daniel Craig in the Knives Out sequel.

