Dave Chappelle Allegedly Pokes Transphobic Jokes At John Mulaney's Show; Faces Backlash

American comedian Dave Chappelle has been in the headlines for the past few weeks after he was attacked on the stage of the Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles. While the comedian received a lot of support from fans over the incident, he is now facing backlash for allegedly poking transphobic jokes during his surprise appearance at John Mulaney's show.

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently offended many attendees at John Mulaney's Friday show in Columbus, Ohio, during his surprise appearance. The comedian targeted the transgender community as he poked several transphobic jokes. Phones or recordings were prohibited at the Schottenstein Center event, yet some attendees took to their social media handles to address the situation. They revealed that the comedian made transphobic jokes and expressed their disappointment over the same. Here is how the attendees are reacting to Chapelle's surprise performance.

Dave Chappelle faces backlash from netizens

Following Chappelle's surprise appearance at John Mulaney's show, the microblogging site Twitter is filled with reactions by netizens. Many came forward to explain what had happened on the stage of the show and expressed their disappointment. A Twitter user, who seemingly attended the show, narrated the entire incident via a thread of tweets. At first, the user expressed their disappointment over the show and wrote, "okay so tell me why I just went to the John Mulaney show and Dave Chappelle was a surprise opener and made not only a transphobic joke but a homophobic one."

The user further went on to reveal that the sold-out show had 18,000 people in attendance and wrote, "for clarity: he told a joke about how he was attacked by a homeless man and thought it was a trans man at first, said he used a weapon that was confused whether it was a knife or a gun, then made a joke about two 17 yr olds in the crowd mast*****ing and then called them gay." The user also revealed how the comedian was booed by some, while others laughed at his jokes. Here is how several other attendees reacted.

okay so tell me why I just went to the John Mulaney show and Dave Chappelle was a surprise opener and made not only a transphobic joke but a homophobic one — maddie (@boobeoisie) May 21, 2022

dave chappelle is so pathetic and john mulaney is so weird for not only inviting him but then essentially co-signing his transphobia and bullshit by thanking him for his time being there. what a joke. — sk (@kirkxxs) May 21, 2022

Weird to have to say this but Dave Chappelle isn’t doing bad jokes about trans people - he’s being transphobic. He’s not in a rut and he doesn’t need his humor to be checked, he’s a transphobe and is using his platform to spread transphobia. This isn’t a dry spell. — 314 days until scream 6 (@caseyyoung00) May 21, 2022

Dave Chappelle hasn’t been funny for a long time. He spews the same ignorant shit over and over to stay relevant online. Being transphobic isn’t a “joke” when you constantly bring it up every show. Finding his transphobic jokes funny shows who the people are that agree with him🤷🏻‍♂️ — Topher 🦇 (@tophboi) May 21, 2022

While many were furious over Chappelle's alleged transphobic jokes, several others also supported the comedian and laughed at his jokes. The comedian was recently attacked on the stage at Netflix Is A Joke event with a weapon. The attacker was later identified as a 23-year-old man named Isaiah Lee and is now facing several charges.

