Dave Chappelle Attacked: Co-performer Earthquake Says Comedian 'handled It Like A Pro'

In a series of shocking events, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked mid-performance on stage at Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles. Fellow comedian and actor Jamie Foxx was seen rushing to help Chappelle after which the attacker has been detained by the authorities. The video of the same has been making rounds on the internet.

A day after the incident, comedian Earthquake, who also performed at the event and witnessed the entire debacle, spoke out about the shocking event. He also praised the comedian for maintaining his composure and handling the situation 'like a pro'.

Earthquake speaks out about Dave Chappelle's attack

In a statement to People Magazine, the 58-year-old comedian talked about the 'fantastic and epic night' and the events before the attack. He added that the lineup of the event was 'great' as he 'congregated' with all the people at the show. He also added, ''The festival itself was a real first time that comedians got to be together in complete diversity,''

Earthquake recalled the shocking event just before the curtain call stating, ''This guy tackled Dave like he played for the Rams!'' and added, ''Dave held his own and unfortunately security had to handle it. It stalled the night, but didn't stop it. The night went on.''

The seasoned comedian commended Chappelle's composure and stated that he handled the situation 'like a pro' and added, ''He is one of the greatest human beings I've ever met in my life. I've known him for 30 years. He's a master at his craft." Lastly, he added, ''It all amounts to this: people are really trying to silence our voice."

Dave Chappelle attacked

While performing at Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles, Dave Chappelle was attacked by a person who was later identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee, as per Billboard. The outlet further reported that the attacker was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Lee was charged at Hollywood Division jail at 3:36 a.m and was treated for the injuries that he sustained during the attack.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Following the incident, Netflix issued a statement that read, ''We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence".

Image: Instagram/@therealearthquake/Twitter/@abazar/AP