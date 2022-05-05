Dave Chappelle Makes First Public Appearance After Being Attacked On Stage In Los Angeles

In a tragic turn of events, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage while performing for 'Netflix Is A Joke' in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Police department confirmed to ABC7 that they responded to a call at the Hollywood Bowl around 10.45 pm. The officials revealed that the attacker who was taken into custody was armed with a gun and a knife. Now, just a day after the incident, the acclaimed comedian was spotted at a restaurant in Los Angeles, as per Fox News.

Dave Chappelle makes first public appearance after being attacked

On Wednesday morning, the comedian caught the attention of paps for the first time after the incident at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Dave Chappelle arrived at the food outlet for breakfast. He opted for a laid-back look in a multi-coloured sweatshirt which was paired with matching comfy trousers. Take a look at it below.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage

A short clip that's going insanely viral on the internet, features the attacker storming on the stage as he tackled Chappelle to the ground, leaving audiences in a state of frenzy. As per the Deadline, the said attacker was later detained by the security after fellow comedian Jamie Foxx rushed to the stage to help Chappelle. It is reported that the attacked launched himself at Chappelle after the comic poked fun about beefing up his security for his controversial comment on trans people last year.

Fellow comedian Jamie Foxx who was present at the event, reportedly rushed to the stage to help detain the attacker. In addition to this, Chris Rock who recently became a subject of a violent outburst at Oscars 2022, came to the stage and quipped "Was that Will Smith?." After the attacker was taken into custody, Chappelle thanked Jamie Foxx for his quick support. He said, "Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat". To this Foxx responded, "I thought that was a part of the show".

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Later, viral footage from the event showed that the attacker whose hand appears to be broken and dislocated was rushed to a medical facility.

Image: Twitter/@abazar/AP