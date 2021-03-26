Dave Chappelle Makes Rapid Coronavirus Tests Mandatory At His Upcoming Shows

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle is heading to Connecticut for his scheduled shows where he will perform at Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort and Casino for live shows on June 25 and 26. According to the event's description, the venue will not allow any individual who tests positive or accompanied by someone who tests positive, but they can get a full refund. Here's more details about Dave Chappelle's upcoming shows and the COVID-19 precautions to be followed at the venues.

Dave Chappelle's new shows will allow audiences with negative COVID-19 reports only

Dave Chapelle's upcoming shows are expected to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, as the venue of his upcoming show, Connecticut Foxwoods Resort and Casino will only permit audience members who are tested negative following the rapid antigen tests. Even fully vaccinated guests will have to undergo testing. Everyone needs to wear mask and maintain social distancing.

Emmy winner Dave Chappelle was tested positive for coronavirus in January this year, although, according to his representative Carla Sims, the entertainer was asymptomatic. Chapelle had also cancelled his remaining shows which were scheduled at Austin, Texas. Since last June, Chapelle had been performing socially distanced shows in Ohio, and during the winter he moved his shows to Austin, Texas, according to representative Sims.

Meanwhile, tickets for Dave Chappelle's upcoming shows will be available from March 26 for the performances on June 25 and 26. Dave Chappelle recently released his latest stand-up special Dave Chappelle: Redemption Song as an IGTV special and will continue to host new episodes of his Netflix show in the coming months.

Promo Pic Source: Dave Chappelle via AP