Dave Chappelle Refuses To Attach His Name To School's Theatre After 'The Closer' Backlash

Dave Chappelle made it to the international headlines after his last year's Netflix comedy special The Closer. The comedian faced major backlash as most of his jokes were termed transphobic. Chappelle faced a majority of backlash from the students of his own high school and is still upset about it. Recently, he refused to have his name attached to the new performing arts theatre at his school and also expressed his disappointment.

As per a recent report by Washington Post, Dave Chappelle made the announcement at the theatre dedication ceremony on Monday, June 20, at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Washington D.C. The comedian expressed his disappointment in the student body and made it clear that he was "hurt" by the backlash. According to HuffPost, Chappelle mentioned how despite the backlash The Closer is still one of the most-watched comedy specials on Netflix. He said, "No matter what they say about The Closer, it is still [one of the] most-watched specials on Netflix."

The comedian further called the comedy special a "masterpiece," and described himself as "maybe a once in a lifetime talent." A furious Chappelle further targeted the student body of the school and said, "these kids didn't understand that they were instruments of artistic oppression." He also added, "The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it."

Dave Chappelle gives a different title to his school's theatre

As the comedian refused to add his name to the theatre, he gave it a rather different title. At the venue, Chappelle said that the theatre will be called the Theatre for Artistic Freedom and Expression. The event was delayed for months since November, last year, after the school students criticised the comedian for his Netflix comedy special.

Dave Chappelle is still a regular at his Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Washington D.C., as he has been working towards its development for years. The comedian is the school's most famous former student and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for its betterment. Chappelle has also brought various A-list actors and comedians to the school campus, including Bradley Cooper and Chris Tucker.

Image: AP