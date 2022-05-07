Dave Chappelle Reveals He Met With His Alleged Attacker; Asked Reason Behind Attacking Him

Days after being attacked at the Hollywood Bowl, comedian Dave Chappelle revealed that he met with his attacker post the incident to talk to him. The shocking incident, which was caught on camera and spread like a wildfire on social media, took place at Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles during Chapelle's stint on the stage.

Following the on-stage debacle, the alleged attacker was identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee, as per Billboard, and was detained by the authorities. In the latest development, he is being charged by the L.A. City Attorney including alleging battery, possession of a weapon and more.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, two days after the incident at Hollywood Bowl, Dave Chappelle along with fellow comedian Chris Rock, who also witnessed the on-stage fiasco, performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. During his stint, Chappelle addressed the incident right away revealing that he was unable to catch a glimpse of his alleged attacker's face. However, he did get ahold of his hair.

Further, into the show, the 48-year-old comedian recounted convincing the venue security to allow him to enter the room where Lee was being held following the attack. Stating, ''I needed to talk to him,'' the comedian revealed that he asked his alleged assailant his intention behind the sudden attack in public.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Chappelle recounted that Lee told him that his grandmother was forced out of her neighbourhood by gentrification and the attack was to draw attention to the incident. The outlet also reported that Chapelle stated that Lee appeared 'mentally ill' to him.

After Chappelle was attacked, fellow comedian-actor Jamie Foxx rushed to his help on stage. Talking about the same, Dave Chappelle also recalled coming back to his senses and having a sense of calmness after he saw Foxx who was wearing 'a sheriff’s hat'. Furthermore, he also revealed that his son immediately rushed toward him and said 'Dad, I love you'.

🚨BREAKING: City Attorney Mike Feuer announces charges against Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker. pic.twitter.com/OiMh8ZWftX — The Office of Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) May 5, 2022

As mentioned earlier, L.A. City Attorney announced new charges against Isaiah Lee, as per People. The charges included 'battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance'.

Image: AP