Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith's Oscar 2022 Slap Ripped His Mask Off; 'he Pretended...'

Will Smith's Oscars 2022 altercation with comedian Chris Rock hasn't stopped grabbing headlines and now has another celebrity weighing in on the incident. Dave Chappelle, who is in the midst of a joint comedy tour with Chris Rock, recently slammed Will Smith and mentioned that the actor has shown the world he's as ugly as the rest.

Chappelle added that Smith put on a charade of being 'perfect' for almost 3 decades, however, his real face should be at the forefront now. For the unversed. Will Smith got on the Oscars stage during Rock's stand-up performance and slapped him hard, leaving all in the audience stunned.

Dave Chappelle weighs in on Will Smith slap incident

During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, the former said, "Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," according to The Telegraph.

He added, "Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn't put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe," Chappelle said. He added, "I see myself in both men."

Chappelle went on to say that Smith acted like he was back in his hometown the moment he struck Rock. "A lot of people forget who Will Smith is," he remarked and added, "Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia."

Smith was awarded the Best Actor trophy at this year's Oscars ceremony for King Richard, wherein he starred as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. During his acceptance speech, moments after slapping Rock, Will said, "Love will make you do crazy things," without directly mentioning Rock.

Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock

After the incident went viral, Will Smith took to his social media handles to offer a public apology to Chris Rock. In the video, he mentioned, "It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk."

