Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19; Cancels His Shows And Other Commitments

Dave Chappelle is one of the famous stand-up artists who has also appeared in a variety of shows and movies. Everyone was shocked when a piece of serious news about Dave Chappelle’s health broke all over the internet. Even his upcoming shows were cancelled due to his serious health issues. Read further ahead to know what exactly happened to Dave Chappelle’s health.

According to an article by Clickorlando.com, Dave Chappelle COVID test came out to be positive right before his stand-up show. Later, his shows and his upcoming appearances were cancelled. Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show was expected to be held on Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

The artist’s representative revealed how his shows had been cancelled and the artist was quarantining. It was even revealed that Dave Chappelle was asymptomatic when he did the test. As per reports, the representative also stated that Dave Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio and later moved his shows to Austin during the winters. It was also stated that rapid testing was then held for the audience as well as his entire team.

As Dave Chappelle recently met a bunch of celebrities right before he was tested positive for COVID-19, some of their shows were cancelled too. The celebrities who met Dave a while ago included comedian Joe Rogan, Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Also Read Mohit Malik Tests Positive For COVID; Says 'hope That We Get Over This Rough Tide'

Dave Chappelle’s stand-up specials

Some of Dave Chappelle’s stand-up specials include Dave Chappelle: For What It's Worth, Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits, Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle: Unforgiven, Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, Dave Chappelle: 8:46, and a few others.

Also Read Andy Murray Tests COVID-19 Positive, May Not Participate In Upcoming Australian Open

Dave Chappelle’s TV & movie appearances

The stand-up artist has also appeared in quite a few TV shows and movies such as The Larry Sanders Show, Home Improvement, HBO Comedy Half-Hour, Wanda at Large, Saturday Night Live, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, 22nd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Undercover Blues, You've Got Mail, A Star Is Born and a lot of others.

Also Read PSG Coach Pochettino Tests Positive For Virus

Also Read Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shows Canceled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.