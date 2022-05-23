Dave Chappelle's Attacker Reveals He Was 'triggered' By Comedian's LGBTQ & Poverty Jokes

Popular comedian Dave Chappelle was a part of headlines recently after he was attacked by an audience member during his performance for Netflix Is A Joke in Los Angeles. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx, who was also present at the event, helped the security detain the 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee. Lee has now spoken to New York Post and opened up about the incident as he stated that he identifies as bisexual and found the comedian's jokes 'triggering'.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacker opens up about incident

Speaking to the publication, Dave Chappelle's attacker, Isaiah Lee mentioned that the comedian's LGBT jokes were 'triggering' to him as he identifies as bisexual. He went on to mention that the comedian should probably try his material out with people it may impact before he performs a set. He also stated that Dave's jokes on homelessness also impacted him, as he experienced it at a young age. According to TMZ, Isaiah Lee said,

"I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering. I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect. I’m also a single dad and my son is five. It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke"

Lee also spoke about how the situation was handled after he attacked the comedian on stage and mentioned that security personnel spat on him and twisted him, 'as if on purpose'. Additionally, he confessed to having a fake gun with a knife with him during the attack. Apart from this, he opened up about the conversation he had with the comedian himself after the attack took place. He narrated the incident as he said, "I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said."

Dave Chappelle attacker arrested

As per a report by People, the L.A. City Attorney announced new charges against Lee including 'battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance'. Billboard had earlier mentioned that the attacker was taken into custody on the day of the attack itself at 3:36 AM and was booked at the Hollywood Division jail. Several videos of him later surfaced online and gave a closer look at the injuries he sustained.