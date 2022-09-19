Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl Attacker Stabbed Roommate With Same Knife, Victim Reveals

Dave Chappelle's attacker at the Hollywood Bowl stabbed his own roommate with the same replica handgun with a hidden blade that was used on the comedian. The roommate of the attacker, who was identified as Isaiah Lee, mentioned that the latter had become 'increasingly erratic' months before attacking Chappelle and also wrote strange notes while bragging about his marijuana use. In his testimony, the roommate said that Isaiah Lee attacked him after they got into a tussle, following which the latter fled their home.

Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl attacker stabbed roommate with the same knife

According to Rolling Stone, the victim mentioned, "He was saying, ‘I’m smoking on your brother,’ bragging about how much money he’s making – whatever he was doing – how much weed he was smoking." He continued, "It didn’t make sense to me. He knew my brother had passed away a few months before that. It was disrespectful.”

Talking about the attack that happened in December 2021, the roommate further mentioned, "We started tussling, and I got stabbed."

The Los Angeles Police Department has also released photos of the knife found on Lee after he attacked Chappelle earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lee hasn't pleaded guilty to 'misdemeanour charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and interfering with a public event', as per Deadline. He also avoided felony charges.

Dave Chappelle's attacker says he was offended by comedian's jokes

Lee, who came as an audience member at Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl stint, said that while he was there to have fun, the comedian's jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness among other things made him furious. He admitted that he himself has experienced homelessness.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee said, "It’s a struggle, and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke." He further added that he doesn't regret his actions.

(IMAGE: AP)