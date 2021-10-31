Dave Chappelle's Netflix Row: Streaming Giant Hit With 'unfair Labour Practices' Charge

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle's controversy surrounding his constant remarks pertaining to the trans and LGBTQ+ communities in Netflix's The Closer has further intensified with the streamer facing charges of "unfair labour practices". According to a Deadline report, the National Labor Relations Board in the US is now reviewing these allegations.

Highlighting Co-CEO Ted Sarandos as the 'employer representative', Netflix's ex-program manager B Pagels-Minor along with currently suspended senior software engineer Terra Field lodged the paperwork with the agency with regards to the "false and pretextual reasons" and "retaliation" claims levelled against them.

Netflix faces 'unfair labour practices' charges

As per the statement of charge submitted by Bay Area attorney Laurie M Burgess for the 'non-binary identifying Pagels-Minor and trans Field', Netflix engaged in the act of 'quelling employees' from speaking about the working conditions. Seeking a 'safe and affirming work environment for Netflix employees', talking about the streamer's products and the 'impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community' as well as the creation of support facilities to the employees 'treated in an unlawful and disparate manner' by the streamer' were some of the conditions cited in the statement.

Speaking to the publication, one of the streamer's representatives stated that they 'recognize the hurt and pain' their fellow trans employees have been put through. However, they maintained that Netflix hasn't taken any action against their employees for 'either speaking up or walking out'.

While promoting his latest tour on social media on October 25, Dave Chappelle stated that although he is willing to meet with members of the trans community, he would not bend to anyone's demands. Since the release of the stand-up, the streamer's employees, GLAAD, former showrunners, and the National Black Justice Coalition have denounced his transphobic and homophobic commentary.

Sarandos had initially sided with the comic, noting that did not "cross the line", however, after witnessing the barrage of protests, his stance mellowed down. He admitted that the company 'screwed up' in internal communication reading the show, further iterating how he should've ensured to recognize the hurt caused by the decision. He stated that he respects his employees deeply and honours their contribution to the streamer.

