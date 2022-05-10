Dave Chappelle's Set From 'Netflix Is A Joke' Festival Won't Stream On OTT Platform

Netflix’s first-ever comedy festival, Netflix Is a Joke, has been grabbing many headlines owing to comedian Dave Chappelle's on-stage attack. The shocking instance took place in Los Angeles during Chapelle's stint on the stage, with the authorities eventually taking hold of the attacker, a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee.

Days after the on-stage debacle, Netflix announced a list of content being released from its Netflix Is a Joke Fest, with Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event not making the cut. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the set's absence doesn't come because of the assault, but because the streamer had already announced that Chappelle's four sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows 'weren't being taped' for the special.

Dave Chappelle's set from Netflix Is A Joke festival won't stream on OTT

The publication further revealed that Chappelle, like other comics, had his own cameras set up for filming the show. Thus, the professionally-shot footage of the attack most likely exists and could even be presented publically in some fashion, but certainly not as a part of Netflix's plan.

Meanwhile, the streaming giant has enlisted a few special performances from 288 shows across Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks:

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up - May 19

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill - June 6

That’s My Time with David Letterman - June 7 and 12

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends- June 13

A Tribute to Bob Saget- June 10

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration - June 9

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory -June 11

Best of the Festival - June 23

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special - June 16

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live - June 14

Shortly after Chapelle's attack, Netflix issued a statement describing that they care about the safety of the creators. "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence," Netflix's spokesperson said. After Chappelle was attacked, fellow comedian-actor Jamie Foxx rushed to his help on stage.

L.A. City Attorney announced charges against the attacker, which include 'battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance'.

(IMAGE: AP)