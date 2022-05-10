Last Updated:

Dave Chappelle's Set From 'Netflix Is A Joke' Festival Won't Stream On OTT Platform

Netflix recently announced a list of content being released from its 'Netflix Is a Joke' fest, with Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event not making the cut.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Dave Chappelle

IMAGE: AP


Netflix’s first-ever comedy festival, Netflix Is a Joke, has been grabbing many headlines owing to comedian Dave Chappelle's on-stage attack. The shocking instance took place in Los Angeles during Chapelle's stint on the stage, with the authorities eventually taking hold of the attacker,  a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee. 

Days after the on-stage debacle, Netflix announced a list of content being released from its Netflix Is a Joke Fest, with Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl event not making the cut. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the set's absence doesn't come because of the assault, but because the streamer had already announced that Chappelle's four sold-out Hollywood Bowl shows 'weren't being taped' for the special. 

Dave Chappelle's set from Netflix Is A Joke festival won't stream on OTT 

The publication further revealed that Chappelle, like other comics, had his own cameras set up for filming the show. Thus, the professionally-shot footage of the attack most likely exists and could even be presented publically in some fashion, but certainly not as a part of Netflix's plan. 

READ | Dave Chappelle attacked: Co-performer Earthquake says comedian 'handled it like a pro'

Meanwhile, the streaming giant has enlisted a few special performances from 288 shows across Los Angeles over the last couple of weeks: 

  • The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up - May 19
  • Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill - June 6
  • That’s My Time with David Letterman - June 7 and 12
  • Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends- June 13
  • A Tribute to Bob Saget- June 10
  • Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration - June 9 
  • Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory -June 11
  • Best of the Festival - June 23
  • Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special - June 16
  • Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live - June 14

Shortly after Chapelle's attack, Netflix issued a statement describing that they care about the safety of the creators. "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence," Netflix's spokesperson said. After Chappelle was attacked, fellow comedian-actor Jamie Foxx rushed to his help on stage.

READ | Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked: L.A. City Attorney announces charges against suspect

L.A. City Attorney announced charges against the attacker, which include 'battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance'. 

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | David Letterman quips about Dave Chappelle's onstage attack; 'Anybody wants to beat me?'
READ | Kevin Hart reflects on Dave Chappelle's onstage attack; 'Moments of unprofessionalism..’
READ | Dave Chappelle reveals he met with his alleged attacker; asked reason behind attacking him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Dave Chappelle, Netflix Is A Joke, Comedian Dave Chappelle
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND