Dave Chappelle’s The Closer Gets 2 Emmy Nods Despite Facing Backlash For Transphobic Jokes

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently offended many of the audience members at a show in Columbus, Ohio. The comedian allegedly targeted the transgender community as he poked several transphobic jokes. In response to that, the attendees expressed their disappointment over the same. While it happened a month ago, the viewers were shocked to learn that the comedian’s show recently received an Emmy nomination.

Dave Chappelle’s The Closer gets an Emmy nomination amid comedian facing backlash

The Emmy Awards are set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced recently revealing that Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special The Closer received a nomination under the category of Best Variety Special (pre-recorded). Other nominees on the list included Adele: One Night Only, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, and One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

American comedian Dave Chappelle was earlier in the headlines as he was attacked on the stage of the Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles. Further, as the comedian poked jokes at the transgender community, he recently expressed his disappointment in the student body and made it clear that he was "hurt" by the backlash. According to HuffPost, Chappelle mentioned how despite the backlash The Closer is still one of the most-watched comedy specials on Netflix. He said, "No matter what they say about The Closer, it is still [one of the] most-watched specials on Netflix."

