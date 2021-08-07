Dave Davis Says He 'didn't Succumb To Stereotypes' For His Hasidic Jew Role In 'The Vigil'

The star of The Vigil, actor Dave Davis recently opened up about his role as a grief-stricken Jewish man in the horror movie and stated that 'he didn't succumb to stereotypes.' Dave, who has made past appearances in movies like The Big Short, Logan and Greyhound, in an exclusive interview to PTI, added that he agreed to do the movie as soon as the script was sent over to him. The thriller comes from the debutante director Keith Thomas and is set in Brooklyn's ultra-orthodox Hasidic Jewish community.

Dave Davis on building his character 'organically'

The actor, who essays the role of Yakov Ronen mentioned how he found it difficult to project the character on screen. "When I started really trying to live in the character of Yakov, it came with a number of difficulties. He is struggling and has mental health issues. He lives with a lot of guilt and fear. He comes from a culture that I didn't know and wasn't familiar with." he said.

Speaking more about the discrepancies in his real and reel character, Davis said he had to adapt to Yakov's cultural roots. "I had to learn about it. Plus, he sounds very different to me. He has an accent and English is not his first language. So all those things were the beginning of me trying to piece together who Yakov is. And overtime trying to organically build this character," he mentioned.

On bringing justice to Yakov's character, the actor stated that he didn't want to do a mere impression and instead was looking to bring out Yakov's unique personality. "I never wanted to do an impression. I never want it to be copying something that I thought was how Yakov was supposed to sound. I wanted to build it organically so that Yakov had the luxury of being his own person, his own character. So I had to listen to a lot of people and how they sounded. And then I had to listen to a lot of people's stories and where they came from. It was over the course of about two months, probably of thinking about him all the time," he said.

On understanding the character's psyche

His main challenge was understanding the character's psyche who is depressed and tormented by his past. On this, Dave added, "Diving into Yakov''s sense of loneliness was something that was really difficult for me to explore because I was living in an apartment that they put me up in and it was very isolated. So I was sitting alone in this apartment and was imagining things in corners. I was trying to get into the mindset of someone who is seeing things and who's afraid of their own health. And who's afraid of their own safety. And it was a very painful place to live in."

Lastly, Davis mentioned how different filmmakers are churning out different cultures to tell diverse tales. "I think the more cultures and the more human stories you have to explore, the better it is. What's really great about filmmaking and about art is it gives us the opportunity to share our experiences and live other people's experiences. And in that way, we understand each other better, which allows us to talk to people from across the world in extremely different cultures and understand each other a little bit more," he concluded.

The movie follows a man Yakov Ronen, who is targeted by a destructive spirit known as a Mazzik. It was released in India on July 9 this year and is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

(Source- PTI)

(IMAGE- VAEVEDI/INSTAGRAM)

