 David Archuleta Says "You Can Be Part Of The LGBTQIA+ Community & Still Believe In God"

Former American Idol contestant David Archuleta has spoken candidly about his struggles with his sexuality and religious beliefs. In a lengthy Instagram post, shared on Saturday, June 12, the 30-year-old singer revealed that he is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. In his message, David Archuleta called for ‘compassion’ and ‘more understanding’ towards people who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community and are trying to find out a balance with their faith.

Archuleta explained that it is uncomfortable for him to share this personal aspect of his life but he wanted to bring more awareness to people in the same situation as his. “I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual”.

He continued, "Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges. There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (I know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have. Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers. I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself.”

David Archuleta enunciated that although he is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, it shouldn’t mean he can’t be a person of faith. He added, “I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am.”

The singer expressed people who are in the same situation as he shouldn't have to choose between being LGBTQIA+ and believing in God. “I’ve yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter. Again I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan... you are so courageous and wonderful. I am inspired by you. thank you for being you”, he concluded.

(Image: David Archuleta's Instagram)

