David Arquette On How He Feels About His Daughter Coco's Career In Entertainment Industry

David Arquette recently opened up about his daughter Coco Arquette’s love for entertaining and even talked about the possibilities of her future in the entertainment industry. The American artist also shared a piece of advice with his daughter and also praised her for how talented she was. Read ahead to know what more David Arquette shared about Coco Arquette.

David Arquette on his daughter’s career in the entertainment industry

According to reports by Entertainment Tonight, David Arquette talked about his and Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, and opened up about her future possible career in the show business. He even praised his daughter stating how she was an incredible singer and added that she loved acting. During the interaction, he mentioned how they always kept the environment such that she could be a kid.

The actor talked about the present situation in the entertainment business and stated how it was getting more serious. He further added that the performances had been becoming more polished. He then mentioned how it was so exciting to see and stated how they just wanted her to do something that she loved.

When the Scream 2 actor was asked about what would he advise Coco Arquette when she has to perform at her first audition in future, he stated how one needs to have confidence. He then mentioned how his daughter already had so much confidence and even stated how her confidence was quite more than he ever had while performing. He then stated how he thought that she will be great.

David Arquette even talked about his wife Christina Mclarty Arquette, who was also an Entertainment Tonight correspondent and stated how she was an incredible mother and an amazing producer. He added how Christina Mclarty Arquette was just a powerhouse. The couple shares two sons together namely Charlie and Augustus.

David Arquette’s upcoming projects

David Arquette is gearing up for his upcoming movie Scream that is the fifth instalment of the popular Scream movie series. The movie will also include his ex-wife and popular actor Courteney Cox essaying a significant role and is slated to release on January 14, 2022.

Image Source- David Arquette's Instagram