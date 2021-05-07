David Attenborough's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Work Of The Famed Broadcaster?

David Attenborough will be soon ringing in his 95th birthday. The prolific broadcaster and natural historian has been advocating for the need for conservation of the Earth's flora and fauna since his debut as a media personality a little over six decades ago. Every year, in order to celebrate the life and career of the environmental conservation legend, several posts and tweets that read on the lines of "Happy Birthday David Attenborough" are shared by the Twitterati, coupled with their thoughts on him. On the occasion of David Attenborough's birthday, a quiz based on the various David Attenborough's shows has been curated for those who think that they know his work well. All one has to do is match the description of David Attenborough's shows to the correct option from the section that contains the potential correct answer. Read on for the quiz.

David Attenborough's birthday quiz:

1) "A show that chronicles some of the most unusual, if not downright bizarre, behaviours that living organisms have devised to keep their species alive"

a) Galagapados 3D

b) Blue Planet

c) Life

d) None of the above

2) "A presentation that showcases the various natural processes of the planet that work in tandem to ensure that every corner of Earth can sustain life."

a) A Perfect Planet

b) Blue Planet II

c) Planet Earth II

d) Alive

3) " A show that examines the forces that shape the Earth's surface and how the living adapt."

a) The Life Of Mammals

b) A Blank On The Map

c) Are we changing Planet Earth?

d) The Living Planet

4) "A three-part environmental documentary series that talks about the state of Planet Earth ravaged by the harmful activities of mankind"

a) Attenborough In Paradise

b) State Of The Planet

c) First Life

d) Life On Earth

5) "A show that sees David Attenborough hunt fossils and what they reveal, showing dramatic finds, ancient interpretations, and methods of exposing fossils and reconstructing extinct animals."

a) Lost Worlds, Vanished Lives

b) The First Eden

c) Africa

d) Life Story

6) "An exploration of how animals left the seas to colonise the land over 400 million years ago."

a) Wildlife On One

b) An Otterly Adventurous Tale

c) Life in the Undergrowth

d) None of the above

7) A series that sees David Attenborough expand on the culture of a well-known National capital.

a) The Miracle of Bali

b) Delirious Delhi

c) A round around Rio De Janerio

d) All of the above

8) "A show that explores life on the planet's icy regions"

a) Our Solidified Water Bodies

b) Life in the Freezer

c) Under the forgiving sun and over the punishing ice

d) All of the above

9) "A show that goes down the rabbit hole to uncover a different aspect of the journey through animal life."

a) "The Trials of Life"

b) "Life in a court"

c) "Our World through a different lens"

d) None of the above

10) "A show explores the relationship between predators and their prey."

a) The Life Of A Carnivore

b) The Hunt

c) The Prey

d) Hunt Or Be Hunted

11) "A show that explores the relationship that one Earth-bound species has with another"

a) Our Planet

b) It's All Related

c) It's All Relative

d) The Ties Of Nature

12) "A show that tells the tale of a 500-million-year journey to track the rise of the vertebrates, which sir David Attenborough considers to be one of the greatest stories in natural history."

a) Our Rise

b) Our Millenia-old History

c) Rise Of Animals

d) Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

13) "A show that sees Intrepid explorers travel far and wide in order to investigate wildlife, habitats, climates, and natural history events."

a) The Depths Of Our Realm

b) What Lies Beneath The Surface?

c) Madagascar

d) Natural World

14) "A show that explores various iconic wildlife species that exist in India from the foothills of the Himalayas to the other areas densely populated with giant herbivores."

a) In the land of the serpents

b) The savagery of the species that lies in the Indian savannahs

c) Wild India

d) None of the above

15) "A show that explores the story behind the discovery of an early primate fossil, Darwinius masillae, nicknamed Ida, in a shale quarry in Germany."

a) The First Human

b) The Link

c) Uncovering Our Earliest Ancestor

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-d, 4-b, 5-a, 6-c, a-a, 8-b, 9-a, 10-b, 11-a, 12-c, 13-d, 14-c, 15-b

