David Attenborough's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Work Of The Famed Broadcaster?

David Attenborough will be soon ringing in his 95th birthday. The prolific broadcaster and natural historian has been advocating for the need for conservation of the Earth's flora and fauna since his debut as a media personality a little over six decades ago. Every year, in order to celebrate the life and career of the environmental conservation legend, several posts and tweets that read on the lines of "Happy Birthday David Attenborough" are shared by the Twitterati, coupled with their thoughts on him. On the occasion of David Attenborough's birthday, a quiz based on the various David Attenborough's shows has been curated for those who think that they know his work well. All one has to do is match the description of David Attenborough's shows to the correct option from the section that contains the potential correct answer. Read on for the quiz.
a) Galagapados 3D
b) Blue Planet
c) Life
d) None of the above
a) A Perfect Planet
b) Blue Planet II
c) Planet Earth II
d) Alive
a) The Life Of Mammals
b) A Blank On The Map
c) Are we changing Planet Earth?
d) The Living Planet
a) Attenborough In Paradise
b) State Of The Planet
c) First Life
d) Life On Earth
a) Lost Worlds, Vanished Lives
b) The First Eden
c) Africa
d) Life Story
a) Wildlife On One
b) An Otterly Adventurous Tale
c) Life in the Undergrowth
d) None of the above
a) The Miracle of Bali
b) Delirious Delhi
c) A round around Rio De Janerio
d) All of the above
a) Our Solidified Water Bodies
b) Life in the Freezer
c) Under the forgiving sun and over the punishing ice
d) All of the above
a) "The Trials of Life"
b) "Life in a court"
c) "Our World through a different lens"
d) None of the above
a) The Life Of A Carnivore
b) The Hunt
c) The Prey
d) Hunt Or Be Hunted
a) Our Planet
b) It's All Related
c) It's All Relative
d) The Ties Of Nature
a) Our Rise
b) Our Millenia-old History
c) Rise Of Animals
d) Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes
a) The Depths Of Our Realm
b) What Lies Beneath The Surface?
c) Madagascar
d) Natural World
a) In the land of the serpents
b) The savagery of the species that lies in the Indian savannahs
c) Wild India
d) None of the above
a) The First Human
b) The Link
c) Uncovering Our Earliest Ancestor
d) None of the above
Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-d, 4-b, 5-a, 6-c, a-a, 8-b, 9-a, 10-b, 11-a, 12-c, 13-d, 14-c, 15-b
