David Ayer Finally Reveals Suicide Squad's Cut Justice League Connection

Suicide Squad director David Ayer recently confirmed that a scene from the movie that involved Joker and Harley Quinn would have directly connected it to Justice League and explained why he quashed it. The original ending for The Joker and Harley Quinn, in particular, would be one of Ayer's biggest revelations. Originally, we would’ve seen in the Suicide Squad that The Joker would strike a deal with Enchantress after his helicopter crash, planning to return to Gotham City with Harley and take over the city.

However, Harley would ultimately stand up to the clown prince in the finale, with him escaping after the Squad chooses her side. This seems rather inconspicuous but after Ayer revealed this, it seems promising and more entertaining than the original ending. Let's take a look at how the mother boxes from Justice League were connected with the film Suicide Squad

Ayer has also revealed that it was intended for the movie to have ties with Justice League. Responding to a comment on Twitter regarding the ending, Ayer revealed that the original plan was for a Boom Tube to be seen. And Enchantress having been under the control of a Mother Box. However, as Snyder has been teasing his cut of the film, Ayer has started doing the same in these recent months. Ayer's social media teases have seen an unseen image of Jared Leto's Joker holding a gun to Harley's head from the movie's third act.

We have seen the Mother Boxes first in Batman v Superman when Diana views Lex Luthor's metahuman files and sees Victor Stone's body being given its cybernetic upgrades by one of them. Suicide Squad was already meant to set up links to Justice League with cameos by Batman and The Flash, along with Bruce Wayne obtaining top-secret files on metahumans from Amanda Waller. This sets up their timeline well. Ayer’s comments on the supervillain team-up film and its revelation have caused a stir on the Internet and among DC fans.

