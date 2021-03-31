David Ayer Hopes For His 'Suicide Squad' Release After Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Released in 2016, Suicide Squad received mostly negative criticism from the viewers. Later, director David Ayer disclosed that it was not his version of the movie as most of the parts were changed by Warner Bros. Studios to make it funny. Since then there has been #ReleasetheAyerCut demand among the fans, much like the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign which recently came to success. Now, the filmmaker expressed that the debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has again given him hope for his version of Suicide Squad to be released.

David Ayer has hope for his Suicide Squad cut after Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, David Ayer talked about his desire to present his version of Suicide Squad to the fans. He said that he thinks the studios see now that there can be canon, and non-canon, the fans just want to touch it. The filmmaker stated that they love the characters in his movie, and they just want to spend more time with them. He mentioned that people are “way more sophisticated” about how films are made, and they want to be participants in the journey.

The director noted that there’s room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience. Ayer thinks it just helps strengthen the community. He gave “absolute credit” to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore his Justice League.

The change in Suicide Squad tone happened because Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got a lukewarm response for its dark, and somber tone. David Ayer said that he gets it, as it is a business. He mentioned that it is frustrating because he made a “really heartfelt drama” and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn’t supposed to be.

The director mentioned that then he took the backlash as he was the captain of the ship, and his name was on it. He asserted that even though the movie did not represent what he actually made, he would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. Ayer noted that he made an “amazing movie,” and it just scared the executives. Currently, Warner Bros. have denied developing David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad.

Promo Image Source: thesuicidesquad Instagram