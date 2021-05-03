David Beckham Attends Zoom Calls In His Underwear, Reveals Wife Victoria Beckham

Former Manchester United footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world. Recently, Victoria Beckham spoke at length about how her footballer husband likes to dress up for video calls. Here is everything you need to know about it and more.

Victoria Beckham talks about David Beckham's zoom call outfits

In an interview with The Sun, fashion designer Victoria Beckham revealed that her husband, former English footballer David Beckham takes zoom calls in his underwear. She further said that he likes to be comfortable during his calls, which is why he puts on a shirt but doesn't wear pants beneath it. Victoria added that she wears an elastic waistband even if she doesn't want to wear one but David on the other hand chooses to wear a shirt with a tie but no pants. The former Spice Girl also stated that if the people David had a zoom call with saw his entire look, they would have been surprised for sure.

When asked about how she spent her lockdown days with her family, Beckham said that when the closure first took place and all the schools were shut, she and her husband decided that their four kids should have priority. She further stated that the most important thing was to sit with the kids and watch movies and cuddle them and also, drink a bottle of wine because it's good. Victoria talked about homeschooling and said that she appreciates teachers so much more because homeschooling is no joke. She also told her kids that even though it was hard, they were lucky to live through history and she did that to maintain the positivity and keep everyone motivated. The celebrity couple has four kids together - Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.

Victoria's wish for David Beckham's birthday

Former Spice girl Victoria took to her official Instagram handle yesterday, on May 2, to wish her husband on the occasion of his 46th birthday. She shared an adorable picture with him and captioned it, "Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ ðŸŽˆ. We all love you so so much ðŸ’•."

Image Credits: Victoria Beckham Official Instagram Account