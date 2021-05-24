David Beckham Gives A Glimpse Of What Happens After Daughter Harper Steals His Phone

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham often share glimpses of their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven's whereabouts on social media. The former took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared several screenshots of daughter Harper, clubbed in a collage, which she clicked after she stole her father's phone for a while. In the pics, she was seen sipping on some beverage. Sharing the same, David wrote, "When someone gets hold of your phone" followed by a laughing face emoji. In no time, his nine-year-old daughter's pics went viral on the image-sharing platform.

What happens when Harper steals David's phone

In 2020, David had spoken at length about his daughter Harper Seven on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He had mentioned that while Harper is incredibly girly, she also loves sports, and plays football. He had added, "She's amazing, she's a princess with Victoria, obviously, she's a big mummy's girl but also she's a big daddy's girl which I love. I think she's the best. She is athletic and she enjoys it." He had also admitted that he has never said a "no" to Harper and had gone to talk about the time when he had done that for once and how her lip had started quivering. Ever since then, Beckham had told himself that he'll never do that again, he had stated on the show. The former professional football had celebrated his 46th birthday on May 2 and his wife had given a glimpse of his indoor bash.

Meanwhile, David Beckham was one of the scores of celebs who expressed excitement about FRIENDS after the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of its reunion edition. The 2-minute-long trailer gave a sneak peek into what can be expected from the reunion special, which is all set to release on May 27, 2021. "Omg, Wow," wrote David in caps lock, followed with an awestruck emoji. Several other stars like Luis Gerardo Mendez, Gisele Bundchen and Veronica Montes, among others, also dropped heart emojis on the trailer. FRIENDS cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

(IMAGE: DAVID BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM)

