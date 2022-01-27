David Beckham Jokingly Fumes After Daughter Harper Seven Reveals Her Crush; See Pic

David Beckham often showers fans with glimpses alongside his children, and the soccer legend's latest post is all about his 'shocked' expressions after learning that his youngest offspring Harper Seven has a crush on someone. Posting a black and white picture of himself looking grim, David quipped it describes 'daddy’s face' after Harper mentioned her crush.

However, he further said that 'it's okay' since Harper mentioned 'daddy' is his only valentine. The quirky post received hilarious reactions from fans, who quipped that the father-daughter duo is "adorable". For the uninitiated, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share four children- Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16 and Harper, 10 together.

David Beckham has fuming face after learning about Harper Seven's crush

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 27, the football legend dropped a monochrome selfie of him wearing shares as he looks away from the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Roses are red. Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy’s face. But it’s ok she said daddy you are my only valentine." Take a look.

Fans flocked to the comments section and dropped her and heart eyes emotions, while some also quipped how hilarious the post was. Others dropped comments like "Aww how cute".

The star also recently shared glimpses from the father-daughter duo's early morning walks. The duo posed for selfies amid a scenic backdrop, with David showering the little one with kisses. Harper looked adorable clad in a pair of fuzzy grey earmuffs and a navy blue jacket, while David wore a black hoodie with a black cap. "Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning #HarperSeven," he wrote.

On Harper's 10th birthday last year, David shared a throwback glimpse of the little one resting in his arm and wrote, "Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady, to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile... we love you so much big girl... please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven." Victoria also called her the "most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet." and further added, "Can't believe you are 10 years old today!".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DAVIDBECKHAM)