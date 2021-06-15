David Beckham Posts Adorable Video With His Pet Dog, Says 'All We Do Is High Five And Eat'

David Beckham took to Instagram to share a playful post of himself having a good time with his pet dog. The duo seemed to enjoy each other's company as the pet kept delivering high fives to David in order to get a treat from him. The soccer athlete however seemed all smiles as he went ahead with training his pet to shake her hand. This cute interaction between the two was captured on camera and shared on David Beckham’s Instagram handle which fans found extremely adorable.

David Beckham shares video while training dog

As the video begins, David Beckham can be seen sitting on the floor shirtless as he talks to his pet dog. He commands the dog to shake her hand by lending him her paw. However, the energetic animal moves back and forth as she tries to eat the treat out of David's hand. The playful banter between the two continues and the soccer player appears to be all smiles as he watches the pet get excited over treats. He eventually does give her the treat and continues to play with the dog every now and then. As the video comes to an end, David Beckham smiles at the camera as it zooms on his face. The pet and David both appeared to have a good time with each other throughout the video and thus fans too adored the bond between them.

Sharing this video to social media the soccer player wrote that all they do in lockdown is deliver high fives and eat. He then added the hashtag, mentioning that his pet dog 'Fig' loves to give away high fives. The hashtag was a reference to the video where Fig can be seen delivering high fives to David as he feeds her treats from his other hand. Fans loved the video and thus the post went on to garner over 3 million views and counting, at the time of this writing.

David Beckham is often seen taking his furry pets out for walks or runs. He even poses with them and posts several videos of them on his social media accounts. A number of times David also shares videos of how he trains them on his Instagram stories. Fans have thus loved the bond he shares with his furry pets and have complimented him further for his great relationship with them.

Image: David Beckham Instagram

