David Beckham To Feature In 'Save Our Squad' Series On Disney Plus

David Beckham is one of the most popular former professional footballers who is known for his style. He has also tried his hands in acting and has a production house named Studio 99. Now, Beckham is all set to venture on a Disney Plus series called Save Our Squad.

David Beckham to star in 'Save Our Squad'

According to Variety, David Beckham will present the new Disney+ series Save Our Squad. He will appear in it as a mentor to a young grassroots side who are struggling to survive in the league. It will find the football icon returning to East London football pitches where he played as a child. Beckham and his team will take players, their coach, and their community on a transformative journey of a lifetime.

Save Our Squad is co-produced by Twenty Twenty and Studios 99. It will be executive produced by Disney commissioner Sean Doyle, who joined the company last year. He will also direct the unscripted project. Doyle said that this is a “fantastic opportunity” to show the importance and impact of grassroots football in communities in the U.K. He mentioned that the series will be “exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage” – everything David had in his own playing days.

David Beckham asserted that it is “fantastic” to be making Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that he experienced growing up and which gave him so much at the start of his life in the game. He stated that he was “so fortunate” to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible. The footballer mentioned that developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project.

Save Our Squad is the latest addition to Disney’s 50-title original plan for Europe, which it hopes to reach by 2024. David Beckham’s other upcoming projects include A Whole New Ball Game, World War Shoe, and more. A biopic on him is also in development.

Promo Image Source: davidbeckham Instagram