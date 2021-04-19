David Beckham Wishes 'best Mommy & Wife' Victoria On Her 47th Birthday; See Post

Ace fashion designer Victoria Beckham rang in her 47th birthday on April 17, 2021. On the occasion of Victoria Beckham's birthday, husband and former football player David Beckham took to his Instagram page to wish his wife and penned a romantic post sharing his love for her.

David Beckham gushes over Victoria on her birthday

Sharing a picture of the couple snuggled up on the beach David wrote, "Happy Birthday mama we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever. To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham ( I’m still 45 btw ) we Love u x." In the picture, David is dressed causally in an olive green button-up shirt paired with blue jeans and white shoes while Posh Spice looks glamourous as ever in a white dress.

Reactions to David Beckham's Instagram post

David and Victoria's son Romeo commented on the picture by dropping some heart emojis. Hollywood celebs like Angela Davis, Ken Paves, Eva Longoria, David Garner among many others also took to the comment section of the post to write sweet birthday messages for Victoria. Fans of the couple also wished Victoria a happy birthday and flooded David's Instagram comment section with heart and fire emojis.

While Victoria's birthday is over, her celebration still continues as the Spice Girl is still in Miami and recently shared a series of snaps on her Instagram stories cutting a cake and partying it out with her friends. She was also spotted partying with her family and Kim Kardashian the night before her birthday.

A look into David Beckham's photos

David and Victoria are spending a lot of time in Miami recently after news came out that David now owns his own football team Inter Miami. He recently posted a snippet of his team playing against LA Galaxy, the team that got David Beckham to the USA. Sharing the video, David said that he has been waiting for this moment for 10 years. Check out David Beckham's latest post below.

On the occasion of Easter, David shared a picture of himself posing with his wife and four kids sharing that he spent the holiday with his family.

(Promo Image Source: David Beckham Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.