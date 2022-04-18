David Beckham Wishes 'most Amazing Wife' Victoria On Birthday; 'We All Love You So Much'

After facing a troublesome time with the burglary a couple of days ago, David Beckham and his wife Victoria celebrated the latter's birthday together. While David shared his heartfelt birthday wish for his wife on social media with a loved-up photo of them together, Victoria got emotional receiving a cute birthday gift from her kid.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were recently seen celebrating their kid, Brooklyn Beckham's wedding with Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. As per People, the couple tied the knot in an elegant black-tie affair on Peltz's family estate in Florida. While the couple kept their wedding a private affair, some paparazzi pictures of the couple made rounds on the internet. Nicola Peltz wore a wedding gown with a veil, while Brooklyn Beckham was dressed in a tuxedo. The two were deeply in love as they shared a kiss during the ceremony.

David Beckham's sweet birthday wishes for wife Victoria

David Beckham recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a mesmerising picture of himself and his wife, Victoria Beckham in which they can be seen sharing a romantic kiss while enjoying their quality time at the beach. In the caption, he penned a heartwarming birthday note for Victoria while referring to her as the most amazing wife, mummy & Businesswoman while wishing her the most amazing day. The caption read, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Businesswoman. Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much" (sic).

On the other hand, as Victoria Beckham received a cute birthday card from her daughter, Harper, she posted a video clip in which her daughter was seen reading out the birthday card for her. She captioned the post by stating, "Feeling like a very blessed and loved mummy today on my birthday I love you so much Harper Seven" (sic). Take a look-

In a recent development, Manchester United legend David Beckham’s £40million mansion in Holland Park, West London was targeted by a masked burglar a couple of weeks ago while Beckham, his wife Victoria, and their ten-year-old daughter Harper were present in the house. As per a report by The Sun, the robber broke into the mansion and stole thousands of pounds worth of items from a bedroom upstairs. The robbery was discovered by David's 17-year-old son Cruz when he returned from a night out and found a broken window.

Image: Instagram/@davidbeckham