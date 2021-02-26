David Bowie's Daughter Lexi Jones Schools Troll; Calls Out 'vulgar & Perverted' Comment

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones took to Instagram on Friday, February 26, 2021, to slam a user who sent a demeaning message on a mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram Story. In a selfie taken as she knelt on the ground with her head cropped out of the frame, Lexi Jones proudly revealed her body in a plunging chocolate brown cowgirl-inspired swimsuit. Just a few hours later, Lexi shared a screenshot of a response she received that read: "Horny today, aren't we".

Replying to the user, Lexi wrote, "Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it," she wrote in response. "No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you're able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar". She further went on to pen, "What a dim-witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you. Go **** yourself". Take a look at the post below.

Lexi Jones goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more to give fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Before this post, Lexi Jones recently shared advice to her followers urging them to embrace their young, teenage years while they can. She went on to share a selfie of her where she can be seen giving some intense looks. She opted for a high ponytail curly hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture she also wrote, “18 yrs old in this. Deadass feels like I took this yesterday. I’m 20 now which is still very young but if you are a teenager who desperately wants to be an adult and people who are older are telling you that you’ll want to be a teen again when ur grown-listen”.

She added, “Don’t get me wrong it’s great being a “young adult” but it becomes way more apparent how fast time flies. I thought the people telling me this were out of their damn mind because who wouldn’t want to be grown”. She also said, “So yeah if ur 17 or under LOVE and take advantage of you’re beautiful teenage years while you’re there”. Take a look at Lexi Jones' Instagram post below.

