David Crosby Helped Drew Barrymore When She Was Almost Kicked Out Of Rehab

David Crosby recently passed away at the age of 81. The star's sad demise on January 19 led fans to express their sadness on social media. As fans looked back at Crosby’s long life, one fan recalled a story about David Crosby and his wife taking in actor Drew Barrymore after she was pushed out from a psychiatric facility.

The fan tweeted that once Drew Barrymore was on the verge of being pushed out of rehab as her insurance was running out. Owners of the facility knew David Crosby, and requested that they take her in, the user @collectdust said.

Apparently, the owners of the rehab felt that she wasn’t recovered to the extent that she could go home and be on her own, said the user.

“A nice david crosby story: he & his wife took in drew barrymore when she was 14 for a bit,” tweeted @collectdust. They added, “typical america — she was in rehab but her insurance was running out the folks running the place knew crosby & asked them to take her bc she was not ready yet & couldn’t go home safely.”

David Crosby thinks their efforts were successful

David Crosby talked about his account of taking the young actor in at ‘The Howard Stern Show’ and revealed that they were in recovery as well. The late singer and guitarist had said that they took her in and tried their best to only bring good influence in her life.

He added that they were trying things because it was not certain how things might turn out. Crosby positively said that their efforts worked, according to him, and that she’s “a responsible human being and a nice person.”

Drew Barrymore has been open about her addiction before, as she earned fame via her role in ‘E.T.’ at a very young age. She even revealed that her mother didn’t stop her substance abuse as well since she treated her more like a friend than as a daughter, she told Howard Stern on ‘The Howard Stern Show’.

Crosby was one of the founding members of ‘The Byrds’, one of the earliest psychedelic rock bands ever. While he was the guitarist for the band, he later went on the front Crosby, Stills & Nash as a singer.