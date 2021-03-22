David Dobrik Gets Dropped By Brands Over 'Misconduct Allegations'; Know Full Details Here

Recently, several brands announced that they would end their collaboration with the YouTuber, David Dobrik, following the news of his misconduct allegations coming to light about one of his former Vlog members, reported E! Online. According to the report, on March 19, 2021, a representative from DoorDash said that the brand ‘profoundly condemns the behaviour of the Vlog Squad members’ and announced that they have terminated the sponsorship of David’s podcast, Views. The representative said that the ‘horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash’s values’. He continued that it doesn’t represent the communities they strive to create.

Several brands terminate their partnership with David Dobrik

The report suggested that HelloFresh, too, has ended their partnership with the YouTuber. On March 20, 2021, a spokesperson from HelloFresh confirmed the news. The spokesperson revealed that they ‘do not have any plans to work with the Vlog Squad again in the future’. In a statement by EA Sports, the representative also confirmed that they have not been working with David since the month of April 2020, and further added that they do not intend to collaborate with him in the future as well.

Furthermore, Dollar Shave Club also terminated its partnerships with the YouTuber. They said that they have made the decision to ‘end their relationship and cancel all planned activity’ with the influencer. SeatGeek, which is a renowned ticketing company that advertises with Vlog Squad's David Dobrik, revealed that they are ‘reviewing’ their partnership with the influencer.

It was on March 16, 2021, that a woman alleged she met several Vlog Squad members, including David and Dominykas Zeglaitis in the month of November 2018, when she was 20 years old. In the interview, she claimed that the YouTuber had filmed her and Dominykas entering a bedroom, where the duo had a sexual encounter. Explaining it further, she added that she was too intoxicated to give consent.

Several days later after the alleged incident took place, a video titled, ‘She should not have played with fire!!’, was dropped on YouTube which was later deleted at her request. Currently, Dominykas is no longer a part of the Vlog Squad. On March 16, 2021, David acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the content he posted earlier on his podcast, Let’s Talk.

David Dobrik's net worth is $20 million, reported CelebrityNetworth. David is considered to be one of the most popular and highest-paid social media personalities in the world. David Dobrik's videos often cover real-life situations, semi-scripted scenarios, and often feature his former Vine collaborators.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Source: David Dobrik's Twitter