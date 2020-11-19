David Fincher Says He Doesn't Know If Continuing 'Mindhunter' Makes Sense

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series that premiers on Netflix. Acclaimed director David Fincher serves as executive producer on the show and has also helmed few episodes, overseeing the whole project. Two seasons are currently available on the streaming platform with not much information about a new season. Now Fincher recently opened up about the possibility of season three.

David Fincher unsure of continuing Mindhunter but has hopes for third season

In a recent interview with Variety, David Fincher disclosed that he has not given up on Mindhunter just yet but does have concerns to keep it going. He said that he does not know if it makes sense to continue the series. The filmmaker mentioned that it was an expensive show. He stated that it had a very passionate audience, but they never got the numbers that justified the cost.

The first season was released in 2017, while the second debuted in 2019, which is a much longer break than many other Netflix series. The delays on Mindhunter season 2 were reportedly caused due to David Fincher who fired the initial showrunner and even threw out eight scripts, along with the “show bible", which outlined all the details of Mindhunter’s on-screen universe. So, the production was required to begin work nearly from scratch. Co-producer Peter Mavromates said it was “exhausting” to complete the second season. He mentioned that even when Fincher was not directing an episode, he was overseeing.

David Fincher said that he certainly needed some time away from the gruesome subject matter. He mentioned that they had all hands on deck to finish Mindhunter season 2 and they did not have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for season three. He admitted that he was not ready to spend another two years in the crawl space developing a new season.

David Fincher mentioned that at some point, he would love to revisit the show hinting at Mindhunter 3. He stated that the hope was to get all the way up to the late ’90s, early 2000s, hopefully, get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house. He is a serial killer known as BTK (bind, torture, kill) or the BTK Strangler who got arrested in 2005.

Mindhunter cast members include Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as special agents in the FBI’s Behaviour Science Unit, with Anna Torv as a psychology professor who joins the BSU. Created by Joe Penhall, it shows the FBI agents who interview serial killers as a way of understanding their pathology and avoid such heinous crimes in the future by decoding the various killers’ behaviour and pattern. There is currently no news on a third season.

