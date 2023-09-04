David Fincher Seems Puzzled After Getting Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival | Watch

David Fincher's directorial The Killer premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. The Netflix thriller, which is scheduled to release on the OTT platform on November 10, got a 5-minute standing ovation at the festival. However, it was Fincher’s reaction that stole the limelight.

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender in the lead role.

The film is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon.

The Killer gets 5-minute standing ovation

The Killer screening took place at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. While the actors of the movie weren’t able to attend the event due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, director Fincher walked the red carpet with a small group of Netflix executives.

The filmmaker, however, apparently missed the word regarding Venice's custom of giving films standing ovations following their gala premieres. He awkwardly moved on his feet as the audience applauded him, flailed his hands about, and said, "What is this?"

David Fincher was seemingly confused by the standing ovation he received at the Venice premiere of ‘THE KILLER.’



Fincher mistakenly believed that the producer was departing the theater as he was led down the steps from his balcony seat to greet admirers. He then made his way back up the stairs and stood awkwardly in front of the adoring audience until he was eventually allowed to leave.

Michael Fassbender portrays an assassin in The Killer

Based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, The Killer is a neo-noir psychological action thriller.

Fassbender portrays an assassin who, after one of his jobs goes wrong, gets caught up in a global manhunt. The supporting cast of the film includes Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and more. The Killer will be released in select theatres on October 28th before streaming on Netflix from November 10th.