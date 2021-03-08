David Foster And Katharine McPhee Share First Picture Of Their Baby Boy

David Foster and Katharine McPhee turned parents on February 26 and their publicist shared the news on their social media pages confirming that they welcomed a baby boy. Recently, fans got a chance to see a glimpse of David Foster and Katharine McPhee newborn baby when the new mommy took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby boy.

Katharine McPhee shares the first glimpse of baby

The singer shared the first photo of her and her husband David Foster's newborn baby boy on Saturday, March 6 by dropping an Instagram story. In the picture, Katharine is cradling her newborn in a blue wrap carrier while sporting a happy smile on her face. Katharine is wearing a white top and black skirt with white sneakers for her walk with her baby boy. The singer shared with her fans that she couldn't be happier about welcoming their new family member by writing, "Just in case you were wondering. I love being a Mommy." Katharine and David have yet to reveal further details about their son, including his name. Take a look at Katharine McPhee's Instagram story below:

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Relationship

Katharine McPhee and her music producer hubby David first met in 2006 when the former was a contestant on American Idol 5 with David being her mentor. The couple got married in 2019. David Foster's son is the sixth addition to his growing family of five kids that he had from his previous marriages. David, who is now 71, was married to BJ Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid in the past.

Katharine McPhee is a 36-year-old American singer who, post her stint in American Idol went to star in a lot of popular movies. Some of her notable works include The House Bunny, You May Not Kiss the Bride, A Deadly Secret: The Strange Disappearance of Kathie Durst and Bayou Caviar. Her next movie is a comedy series Country Comfort which is set to have a Netflix premiere on March 19, 2021. She will be playing the lead role of Bailey and will be seen alongside Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Eric Balfour and Janet Varney in the movie.

David Foster, on the other hand, is a Canadian music producer who has 10 studio albums to his name. He is also a 16 times Grammy award winner. David was the chairman of Verve Records for a short time from 2012 to 2016. Some of David's popular numbers are The Best Of Me, Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire and Tell Him All of which has millions of views on YouTube.

