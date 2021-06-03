David Harbour Reveals His Role In Black Widow And Stranger Things Were Almost Similar

Actor David Harbour is one of the prominent American actors who gained wide recognition for his pivotal role in the popular web series, Stranger Things. The actor has also been gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Black Widow in which he will be seen essaying one of the significant roles. He recently made a surprising revelation that his roles in both of the projects were quite similar and mentioned how the team had to come up with a whole new look later.

Recently, David Harbour was invited as one of the guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actor talked about two of his latest projects and revealed how both of his characters were similar to each other when it was first offered to him. He recalled that the last season of the Stranger Things was released in 2019 and he came to know that his character would be landing up in a Russian prison in the forthcoming season. He then revealed that after a month, he received a call from the Marvel team offering him a character that started out in a Russian prison. He then stated how he thought this coincidence was fantastic and added that there were conspiracy theories around the similarity of his roles that consisted of adjoining stories of his character from Black Widow and Stranger Things.

David Harbour further shared that he was preparing for his look in both of his projects and realised that his look was quite similar consisting of long hair and beard depicting the look of a prisoner. He realised that he could not be the same person in both Black Widow and Stranger Things. He later stated how he used to sneak in and take pictures of his look and sets of Stranger Things and keep sending them to the Marvel team to ensure that his outfits along with the set of Russian prison didn’t look the same. David revealed how he convinced the Stranger Things team to tweak his look as his upcoming Marvel movie would be showcasing the same long hair and beard look.

Black Widow cast

David Harbour in Black Widow will be seen essaying the role of Red Guardian while other actors of the cast will include Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz, Olivier Richters and many more.

