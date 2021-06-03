David Harbour Reveals What Convinced Him To Tie The Knot With Lilly Allen Amidst Pandemic

Stranger Things star David Harbour tied the knot with singer Lily Allen last year in September during the pandemic. The actor recently appeared on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and opened about his marriage with the singer. He also revealed what swayed him to tie the knot. While on the show, the actor also spoke about his character in the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

David Harbour reveals what convinced him to tie the knot with Lily Allen

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor revealed that it was Lily Allen's daughters that convived him to tie the knot with the singer. David said that they had already been engaged before the pandemic and one day he was cycling with Lily and her daughters and suddenly the singer's younger daughter called him "Dad" instead of David as she git confused between the D. The actor explained that it made Lily's older daughter angry and she shouted that "He isn't our dad", then her younger daughter said, "He is kind of like our dad". Then her elder daughter said that the actor wasn't their stepdad he was "just a guy in our lives". That's when the actor thought that he needs to marry the singer.

The actor also opened up about his character Sheriff Jim Hopper from Stranger Things. He said that he had almost completed the shoot for the season and just had a few scenes are left to shoot and he will be done shooting by August. At the end of the third season, it was teased that the character had not died after all but was instead an inmate in a Russian prison.

David Harbour will also be seen next in Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero movie Black Widow. The movie will feature Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow. David will be playing the role of Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian who is the Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America and a father-figure to Romanoff and Belova. The movie will also feature Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

IMAGE: LILY ALLEN'S INSTAGRAM

