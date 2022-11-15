David Harbour Says He Is Happy 'Stranger Things' Is Ending: Here's Why

The popular sci-fi and supernatural drama series Stranger Things is set to come to an end with its fifth season. The show is expected to premiere in 2024 and will reveal how Eleven and her gang would save Hawkins from Vecna. While the show's fans are both happy and sad about it coming to an end, Hollywood star David Harbour recently revealed that he is nothing but excited.

David Harbour has been portraying the role of Sheriff Jim Hopper since the very first season of Stranger Things. The actor also underwent extreme transformation while his time on the show. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Harbour revealed that he is looking forward for the show to end as he is excited to do "other things." Despite his love for the character and the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, Harbour wants to do many other things.

He said, "I'm excited for it to be the end, because I'm excited to do other things. There's so many other things which I want to do, and at the same time, it's my favorite character that I've ever played, and those guys, the Duffer brothers, are my favorite guys and they make my favorite stuff. So of course it has a real sadness to it."

Harbour, who is seemingly looking at the bright side, revealed that he would pour his soul into filming the last season as the show is ending organically and not getting cancelled. The Black Widow star added, "I'll be able to pour my soul into Jim Hopper, who I've loved, but in a way, it will be a real consummation as opposed to something where I have to feel sad or all kinds of things about it. I can really just do it, what needs to be done, and burn up in the ash of it."

More about Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, Paul Reiser, and Jamie Campbell. The makers of the show recently revealed the title of the premiere episode of Stranger Things 5 as Chapter One: The Crawl.

Image: AP