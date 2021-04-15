David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Becomes First-ever Plus-size Cover Model For PLAYBOY

American actor-singer David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff makes history as she recently turned PLAYBOY magazine's first-ever plus-size cover model. On Wednesday, the Baywatch star unveiled the European cover of PLAYBOY starring herself and penned an extensive Instagram note about women empowerment, mental health and self-love. Soon after Hayley Hasselhoff's cover photo surfaced online, it went on to garner immense love from not only netizens but also several celebrities and models including Hunter McGrady, Lucy Hale, Diana Sirokai and Megan McKenna to name a few.

Hayley Hasselhoff on PLAYBOY cover signifies 'inclusivity'

The beloved daughter of David Hasselhoff and former 'The X Factor: Celebrity' contestant, Hayley Hasselhoff recently made headlines and went on to become a hot topic of discussion on social media as she posed nude for PLAYBOY Germany's cover shoot. On April 14, 2021, along with sharing the cover photo with netizens on Instagram, the 28-year-old also expressed being "deeply humbled" and "honoured" as she became the first-ever curve model to feature on the European cover of the eminent magazine.

In addition to boasting about the same, Hayley also revealed what the cover signifies and highlighted its importance. She wrote: "I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first-ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany. I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment." The actor-model continued, "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty. With @ellenvonunwerth iconic female gaze and cinematic love for showcasing a woman to her truest self, we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way."



Opening up about her relationship with her body, Hayley Hasselhoff added, "My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you." She concluded by saying, "If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are. Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are - right here, right now."

