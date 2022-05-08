David Letterman Quips About Dave Chappelle's Onstage Attack; 'Anybody Wants To Beat Me?'

Dave Chappelle's attack incident has become a trending topic of discussion these days. The tragic incident of the comedian getting attacked by an audience member during his performance for Netflix Is A Joke in Los Angeles shocked the global audience. The shocking incident was caught on camera and spread like a wildfire on social media with many expressing their views on the same.

Post the shocking event, a lot of well-known people from the Hollywood film fraternity reacted to the same. After Jumanji fame Kevin Hart shared his thoughts on the attack incident, recently American late-night talk-show personality and well-known comedian David Letterman cracked a joke on the incident in one of his stints on the stage.

David Letterman pokes fun at Dave Chappelle's onstage attack incident

On Friday, David Letterman took to the stage for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. Post which, Netflix shared a clip via Letterman's social media handle with a title that read 'David Letterman on the Dave Chappelle Incident'. Although there was no direct mention of Dave Chappelle in the clip, it indirectly hinted at the incident.

At the start of the show, Letterman thanked the audience for attending the show and then talked about Dave Chapelle's attack controversy. The clip begins with Letterman adjusting his glasses and saying "I’m sorry- thought I saw a guy coming up here.” He then pretends to be listening to somebody from the audience and added, “It’s just a waiter? I’m so sorry. It’s just been a little alarming — you know what I mean?”.

Letterman went on and said, “In deference to the people coming out here, let me just say this: When the show is finished, I will be in the lobby, and if anybody wants to come and beat me up, by God, come on out.” He then looked at the audience and asked, “How many of you would like to hit me right now?”.

Here, take a look at the clip-

For the unversed, David Letterman hosted the live comedy show from the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles that also featured other comedians including Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, and Sam Morril.

Image: AP