David Oyelowo Reacts To Will Smith's Oscar Slap; Says It'll Backslide 'push For Inclusion'

Will Smith's Oscar slap has created a huge furore among celebrities and audiences globally, as Academy continues to discuss 'possible sanctions' against the King Richard star. While many eminent personalities have been giving their take on the instance, David Oyelowo reflected on how it would reflect on 'race and equality'.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who witnessed the instance live at the Academy Awards as an attendee, mentioned the 'rising anxiety he confronted as a black man's face was flashed in the news for a crime. Adding what it entailed for the Black community, he added, "You find yourself thinking, 'What does this mean for us?' 'What does that mean for me?'".

David Oyelowo says Will Smith's Oscar slap will hinder the 'push for inclusion'

The British-born actor spoke about whether the instance could hinder the progress Hollywood has made towards a more inclusive environment. He mentioned, "In the wake of George Floyd's murder, the entertainment industry made a lot of pledges to increase the diversity of our business. Some intentional. Some ceremonial. My fear is that this unfortunate incident, which has us all processing, will have a negative effect on the ongoing push for inclusion."

He said that it will be 'unfortunate' if bids to evade such an instance in the future become an 'excuse' for many to backslide the ideas 'about inclusion and diversity'. "It would be naive to assume that the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock will not be pushed, by some industry professionals, through the lens of race," he further iterated.

He lastly called out on the 'good people' with 'good intentions' to not let the 'great gains' made towards inclusivity get hampered because of this instance. "They mustn't be eroded by those with bad intentions who would seek with relish to weaponize this incident to derail those gains and divide us."

Meanwhile, the Academy recently preponed the meeting to discuss Will Smith's disciplinary proceedings to April 8. According to the letter from the Academy Board of Governors, as per Variety, it was stated that its in the best interest of all involved for the instance to be sorted out in a timely manner.

