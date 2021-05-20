David Schwimmer Reveals 'FRIENDS' Cast Has Only United Once Since Finale Aired

Fans of the much-loved sitcom FRIENDS have been having the best times recently as shortly after announcing the release date of the reunion, the channel has also released the trailer of the upcoming episode. In a recent interview, David Schwimmer shared how this is just the second time that the whole cast has been able to meet since the show ended in 2004. Scroll along to know what the actor had to say and other details.

David Schwimmer shares that the FRIENDS cast has only united once since the finale aired

The cast of FRIENDS which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, recently sat down for a virtual interview with People as the reunion of the sitcom airs in a week’s time. In the course of the interview, Schwimmer who played Ross Geller on the show disclosed that all six of the cast members have met only once before, ever since the show wrapped up back in 2004. The cast has now reunited and shot for a reunion episode that premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Schwimmer said, “We've only been together once I believe nine years ago in the same room until yesterday.” He further added that a couple of them have met here and there, but all of them are in the same room after almost a gap of nine years. He said, “So in the 17 years since we've wrapped, we've seen each other like you know one or two people or I know the girls get together often but the whole cast hasn't been together in quite some time”.

The trailer of the upcoming episode was just released a day ago on May 19, 2021, Wednesday by HBO Max, where it will be streamed. All six of the cast members will come together for the episode and go down memory lane of all that they did during the filming of the 10 seasons, share some BTS anecdotes and also enact some of the iconic scenes from the show. The special episode will also feature several guest stars which include Justin Bieber, BTS, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai, among a long list. Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck who played the roles of Janice and Richard on the show will also make an appearance.

Image:Friends' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.