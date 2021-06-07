David Schwimmer Shares Friends BTS Pictures; See Cast Huddles And Zoom Screenshots Here

David Schwimmer of the Friends cast has been reminiscing the Friends reunion special episode that aired on May 27th on HBO Max and ZEE5. The special episode was more than an hour-long and featured the lead cast including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. David Schwimmer took to Instagram to share many unseen BTS pictures from the Friends Reunion special out of which one of them was a Zoom meeting screenshot of the cast planning the episode too!

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's BTS pictures

Look at this post on David Schwimmer's Instagram here:

Among all David Schwimmer's photos, this post contained two cast huddles, one from the finale episode of Friends and one from a cast huddle during the reunion episode. It also contained David's picture with Director Jim Burrows who directed the first season and Schwimmer called him a "legend."

Other than David Schwimmer's photos, co-actor Jennifer Aniston too seems to be "basking in the love" of the reunion special as she too posted some selfies and BTS pictures from it.

More about the Friends Reunion special episode

During the reunion special, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they were crushing hard on each other but never crossed that boundary. Aniston then confessed that the two co-stars put their "adoration" for each other into their roles, Ross and Rachel. In the episode, she also admitted that she did not want their first kiss to be as Ross and Rachel, but that's how things turned out. This revelation has left many fans in shock and many want the two actors to come together in real life now!

Here's an old photo on David Schwimmer's Instagram that hints he's also a fan of Ross and Rachel:

The reunion special episode not only saw the lead cast come together and reflect on their glory days but also featured some high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Justin Beiber, Cindy Crawford, David Beckham, Cara Delevigne, James Corden, and BTS among others.

While James Corden hosted the episode, many of these celebrities showed up in old Friends costumes to bring back those episodes and moments from the show. Cindy Crawford modelled the leather pants, Cara Delvigne brought back the bridesmaid dress and Justin Bieber brought back one of Ross' old costumes too. Lady Gaga on the other hand came in to duet with Lisa Kudrow and sang 'Smelly Cat' together.

