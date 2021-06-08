David Schwimmer Shares With Whom He Had The Last Hug Of The Reunion Night & Other BTS Pics

The Friends Reunion was nothing short of a lifetime experience for everyone involved. While fans were absolutely stoked and overwhelmed with the entire thing, they were even happier to know that the Friends cast was having a moment on the Reunion as well. The cast members have come out and spoken about how special the day was for them and how the memories were something that would last them a lifetime. David Schwimmer in particular seems to be having a tough time moving on from the night as he continues sharing pictures and elucidating on his memories from the Reunion. He had shared a bunch of BTS pictures earlier and now he is back with even more unseen pictures from the night.

David Schwimmer's Friends Reunion BTS pics

David Schwimmer shared a series of pictures on June 7, 2021, from the Reunion night. He even took the time to individually caption the six pictures that he shared. The first picture was reminiscent of the Friends cast during their earlier days. They are all standing huddled close but this time their Reunion director is also standing there with them, posing with the cast. The next picture was a Friends Reunion BTS where all of them were seated for a table read ahead of the Reunion. After that, he posted a picture from the big day itself where the original six were seated with James Corden, who was the host for the night.

The fourth picture was a boys-only picture but there was a special addition to the three of them. David Schwimmer said that they had unexpectedly bumped into their very first assistant director who he then thanked for all those wonderful years. The picture that followed was one that was heartfelt and showed the bond the six of them shared even after all those years. The picture was taken on the night of the Reunion and the six were seen hugging each other before they went out to face the live audience and get the festivities of the night started. The last picture was the most special one. The picture showed whom he shared the last hug of the very long night with. The picture showed David Schwimmer embracing Jennifer Aniston. What made the picture even more special was the fact that David Schwimmer in Friends Reunion had revealed that the two of them had held a torch for each other all through the years.

IMAGE: DAVID SCHWIMMER INSTAGRAM

