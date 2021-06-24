David Schwimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts To David And Jennifer's Confession

Friends: The Reunion aired last month on HBO Max and a lot of surprising confessions and interesting facts were revealed in the episode. One of the most surprising confessions was of David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitting to having a crush on each other during the early days of filming of the show. David Schwimmer’s ex-girlfriend and popular singer Natalie Imbruglia who used to date David in 1996, reacted to this confession recently in an interview.

Singer Natalie Imbruglia who reportedly dated David Schwimmer in 1996, during a recent interview on Kyle and Jackie O Show podcast, talked about her visit to the set of Friends and her reaction after listening to David’s confession after watching the reunion episode. The singer initially wondered if there was a "crossover" while she was dating the actor. Reacting to the question about a possible crossover, the singer said, "I thought that too, no I'm joking." Furthermore, the singer responded by saying that it was a long time ago and that she didn’t remember. However, she did recall her visit to the sets of Friends and stated that everyone was lovely. More to the point, she added, “I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other you know, little looks over my shoulder. I'm okay with whatever happened back then, it was a long time ago.” Natalie and David reportedly dated 1996 to 1997.

For the unversed, during the reunion episode of Friends, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston mentioned that they has crushes on each other and they were involved with other people so they didn’t act on it. In the episode, David said, "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.” Friends: The Reunion episode aired on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. The entire main cast of the popular sitcom had a chat with James Corden where they talked about their experience while working on the show and confessed some interesting things which were never discussed before. Some other guests like Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, BTS, and Malala Yosafzai were also a part of the special reunion episode.

