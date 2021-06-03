David Spade To Star As Guest Host Replacing Chris Harrison In 'Bachelor In Paradise'

Actor David Spade is set to fill in for Chris Harrison as the guest host of Bachelor In Paradise. Longtime host Chris Harrison recently took a break from The Bachelor franchise. Chris Harrison has left the show amid the controversy for defending a contestant named Rachel Kirkconnell’s past racist actions.

According to a report by People, David Spade will be taking on as a guest-host for Bachelor In Paradise. The actor has previously spoken about his love for the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live show back in March. The news of changing the host comes after three months of controversy for defending contestant Rachel Kirkconnell’s past actions. Earlier this year, in an interview for the show Extra with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Chris Harrison questioned the lens of comparing to 2021 to 2018 and said that people should show a little grace, understanding, and compassion for the resurfaced images of Kirkconnell.

Apparently, in an antebellum plantation-themed college party, Rachel wore a native American attire as a costume and Chris Harrison defended this action. Since then, Harrison has been a part of several controversies and he even apologized for perpetuating racism and announced that he will be stepping aside from his role on the show for a period of time.

Later on, in an interview with Good Morning America, Chris revealed his plans for the future and said that he does plan on coming back to the show eventually in the future. He added that he is currently working with a race educator and strategist Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and is seeking council to gain experience and knowledge to move forward in life. More to the point, he said that he is saddened and shocked at how insensitive he was In the interview with Rachel Lindsay and he stands against all forms of racism. Furthermore, he expressed that he is sorry to the Black community and aims in committing to progress, not just for himself but for the Bachelor franchise as well. The seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise will air from August 16, 2021.

