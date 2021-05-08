David Tennant Joins 'The Amazing Maurice' Cast Alongside Hugh Laurie And Emilia Clarke

The upcoming screen adaptation of the book The Amazing Maurice And His Educated Rodents by Terry Pratchett recently made an addition in its cast. The animated film The Amazing Maurice will now have another star in the cast of the film. Read further to know more about the cast.

David Tennant joins the voice cast of The Amazing Maurice

According to a report by PTI, the much anticipated animated film The Amazing Maurice will also welcome some more familiar voices as the Doctor Who actor David Tennant joined the film recently. The film marks Tennant's second project which is based on Terry Pratchett's novel after he starred in the series The Good Omens on Amazon. However, Tennant's character has not been announced yet. Along with Tennant, Ariyo Bakare, Rob Brydon, Julie Atherton, and Joe Sugg also joined as the voice cast of the film as per a statement by Sky.

About The Amazing Maurice

The Amazing Maurice is the adaptation of the 2001 best-selling book by Terry Pratchett, The Amazing Maurice And His Educated Rodents. Terry wrote the book as a part of his series Discworld, which has 41 novels. The original book was based on the popular folk tale, Pied Piper Of Hamelin. The book won the Carnegie medal that recognised it as UL's best children's book. The plot of the film revolves around a streetwise ginger cat, who befriends a group of talking rats and comes up with a money-making scam. They later come across a bookworm named Malicia due to which their plan goes down the drain. The Amazing Maurice characters include Maurice, Melicia, Keith, Boss Man, Peaches, and the Mayor. The Amazing Maurice release date has not been announced yet. However, it will release in 2022.

Previously announced The Amazing Maurice voice cast includes Hugh Laurie, Himesh Patel, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Hugh Bonneville, and Gemma Arterton. Florian Westermann and Toby Genkel are directing the film, while Terry Rossio has given the screenplay. Sky is producing the film, alongside Germany's Ulysses Filmproduktion, Cantilever Media, Red Star Animation, and Rakete. The film is being produced in association with the production company Narrativia.

IMAGE: DAVID TENNANT PODCAST'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.