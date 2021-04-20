David Weil’s ‘Solos’ Series Set To Premiere On Amazon; Features Eight Acclaimed Actors

Solos is an upcoming dramatic anthology series on Amazon Prime Video. It is developed by Hunters creator David Weil and Amazon Studios. The project was given a series order in October 2020 and has been in the works since then. Now, the makers have provided fans with its premiere date.

David Weil's 'Solos' with Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway to Premiere on Prime Video

Amazon Studios has revealed the release date of Solos on Prime Video for over 240 countries and territories around the world. The all-star series will arrive on May 21, 2021, with seven episodes. Solos cast has Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

Solos have Anne Hathaway as Leah, Anthony Mackie as Tom, Helen Mirren as Peg, Uzo Aduba as Sasha, Constance Wu as Jenny, Nicole Beharie as Nera, Morgan Freeman as Stuart, and Dan Steves as Otto. The names of the characters are also the names of the episodes and will arrive on the streaming platform as listed above. The last episode in the seven-part anthology series focuses on Morgan and Stevens and has the title, Stuart.

Solos official plot synopsis

Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. Performed by eight of the finest actors of our time, this anthology series spans our present and future and grapples with time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, all to illuminate the deeper meaning of human connection. These character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

David Weil executive produces with Sam Taylor-Johnson (Gypsy) and former Alcon TV Group president Laura Lancaster (The Expanse), with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson direct two episodes alongside Weil, who will be making his directorial debut on the show. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

