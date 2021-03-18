Da'Vine Joy Randolph Joins Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum In 'The Lost City Of D' Cast

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast of The Lost City Of D, an upcoming romantic action-adventure movie. The Dolemite Is My Name actress has reportedly joined Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in Paramount's upcoming movie. The actress took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins The Lost City of D cast

According to the reports from Deadline, the details of Randolph's character are not revealed. Sandra Bullock along with Channing Tatum will be leading the film with Patti Harrison announced to play an important role in the movie. Da'Vine rose to prominence for her work in Dolemite Is My Name and High Fidelity and is all set to be a part of an ambitious movie.

The Lost City of D plot

Following the storyline of a reclusive romance novelist played by Sandra Bullock who gets stuck with her cover model played by Channing Tatum on a book tour, The Lost City Of D plot revolves around a kidnapping attempt sweeping them away into a cutthroat jungle adventure. Their journey compels them to believe that life can be much more strange and romantic than any other fictional novel. The most recent draft of the script is written by Dana Fox based on an idea by Seth Gordon.

Adam and Aaron Nee, known for their 2015 indie movie 'Band Of Robbers' will direct the movie. Sandra Bullock will be producing the film under her Fortis Films banner along with Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions and Gordon's Exhibit A. The Paramount project, The Lost City Of The D is all set to be released in April 2022.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Instagram post about The Lost City OF D

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share the exciting news of her addition to The Lost City Of D cast. Sharing an article on the news, the actress captioned the post with 'God is showing out' and wrote that God has continued to bless her even in these covid streets. The actress informed her fans that she is 'very humbled' by this opportunity. Fans of the actress flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

With inputs from PTI