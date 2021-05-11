Dax Shepard Honours Kristen Bell On Mother's Day: 'I Hit The MegaMom Lottery'

Recently, Dax Shepard took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of his wife, Kristen Bell. Honouring his wife on the occasion of Mother's Day, the 46-year-old posted a picture of Kristen doing yoga wearing nothing but knee-high socks. The 40-year-old's bare bottom was censored with a red block. Sharing the picture, he said that his children- Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and himself hit the 'MegaMom Lottery in a spectacular fashion'.

Dax Shepard honours Kristen Bell on Mother's Day 2021

Sharing Kristen Bell's photo, Dax Shepard penned a sweet caption. He wrote, "Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid...and I’m here for it". He continued, "Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft". "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell" with several red hearts. Kristen also gave a shout out to her hubby on her IG story. She wrote, "Thank u @DaxShepard for giving me the best Mother's Day ever".

Fans seemed to love the post as they rushed to express their love for the stars in the comments section. Mae Margaret Whitman commented, "Gettin some sun on that yoni meemee!!!!!!!!". Mary Steenburgen wrote, "Thank you for this gift, @daxshepard!!!!" A fan commented, "It’s amazing that compression socks of all things was the only focused effort for clothing. Bless her heart. She must be fun". Another one wrote, "She’s a National treasure". A netizen commented, "best mother’s day post ever, you win". Another one wrote, "love you guys! Hope you have an amazing day celebrating that queen!!".

On the other hand, Kristen posted a hilarious picture on her IG handle celebrating Mother's Day. In the picture, she can be seen posing with a life-size puppet of a wrinkled woman with blonde hair that has been modelled after her own mother. The star went for a no-makeup look and kept her hair open. She captioned the picture, "Happy mothers day to each and every kind of anyone who holds and uses that magnificent mama energy. The world turns because of you all".

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 8 years, and Delta, 6 years. The couple has been quite open about the ups and downs they have faced together, including with their children.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.