Dax Shepard On How He Opened About Drug Relapse With Daughters; 'Daddy Became Bad Boy'

The Ranch star Dax Shepard quite recently revealed how he opened up about his drug relapse to his two daughters, Delta and Lincoln. It so happened that during an interview with the host of In Fact podcast, namely Chelsea Clinton, while touching upon how Dax Shepard's kids learned about his relapse, he said that she spoke to them in the third person. He can be heard saying that "They knew when I relapsed. We explained, 'Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills,'" Dax said. "Yeah, we tell them the whole thing." One section of the interview sees the 46-year-old actor revealed that Dax Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, and he are quite honest with their children by saying that "Yeah, we tell them the whole thing." While on the subject of the level of awareness that the actor's children have, he said that "They know that Dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday. One of the cuter moments was — I wanna say my oldest daughter was 3 — said, 'Where are you going?' I said, 'I'm going to AA.' She said, 'Why do you have to go?' I said, 'Because I'm an alcoholic and if I don't go there, then I'll drink and then I'll be a terrible dad.'"

For the uninitiated, Dax Shepard, who is also the co-host of the popular "Armchair Expert" podcast, had been sober for a total of sixteen years until his most recent relapse during September of last year. Time and again, Dax Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell and he have been seen advocating for a clean and sober life. It has been observed that Shepard and Bell do the same in their own unique ways through their respective social media handles.

A peek into Dax Shepard's Instagram:

About Dax Shepard's movies:

As far as Dax Shepard's movies are concerned, he has been seen in films such as CHIPS, Hit and Run, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Without a Paddle and Employee of the Month, amongst others. Very soon, he will be seen voicing a character in the animated feature, PAW Patrol: The Movie. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.