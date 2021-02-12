'Days Of Thunder' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play In The Sports Drama

Days of Thunder is a sports action drama film released by Paramount Pictures and directed by Tony Scott. The plot of the film revolves around a rivalry that brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle and veteran racer Rowdy Burns. When both of them are seriously injured in competition, the former bitter rivals become close friends. With Cole's spirits restored by a romance with neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki, and Rowdy still sidelined by injuries, Cole decides to race Rowdy's car in the Daytona 500 against underhanded newcomer Russ Wheeler.

Also Read | 'Maanidan' Tamil Movie Cast: Details About The 2019 Romantic Comedy

Days of Thunder cast

Tom Cruise

The Days of Thunder characters include Cole Trickle, portrayed by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. Cruise plays the role of a young race car driver out to make a name for himself in NASCAR. Tom Cruise is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in the world, mostly known for his action films and stunts. He has received various accolades for his work, including three Golden Globe Awards and three nominations for Academy Awards. He gained popularity with his role in films like Risky Business, Top Gun in the 1980s. His popular films include A Few Good Men, The Firm, Jerry Maguire, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy, Knight and Day, The Last Samurai among others.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Adds Four New Actors To The Cast

Nicole Kidman

The Days of Thunder cast includes Nicole Kidman as the female lead. She portrays the character of Dr. Claire Lewicki, a neurosurgeon who develops a relationship with Cole. Kidman is an Australian actor, singer, and producer and has several accolades to her name including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2004 and again in 2018. Her breakthrough came in 1989 with the thriller film Dead Calm and the miniseries Bangkok Hilton. She stepped into Hollywood with Days of Thunder and her other popular films include Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours, Moulin Rouge, Rabbit Hole, Aquaman, Bombshell, among others.

Also Read | 'After We Fell' Movie Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Romantic Drama

Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall portrays the character of Harry Hogge, Cole's crew chief. Duvall is an American actor and filmmaker whose career spans more than six decades. He has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, and seven Golden Globe Awards, and has won a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Emmy Award. He received the National Medal of Arts in 2005. Duvall began appearing in the theater during the late 1950s, moving into television and film roles during the early 1960s, playing Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. His other popular works include The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, and Network.

Michael Rooker

The cast of Days of Thunder includes Michael Rooker portraying the character of Rowdy Burns, the current Winston Cup Champion and Cole's first rival and friend. Rooker is an American actor known for his roles as Henry in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Chick Gandil in Eight Men Out, Terry Cruger in Sea of Love, Bill Broussard in JFK, Hal Tucker in Cliffhanger, Jared Svenning in Mallrats, Detective Howard Cheney in The Bone Collector, and Grant Grant in Slither. In 2010, he appeared on the show The Walking Dead as Merle Dixon, one of the survivors of a zombie apocalypse.

Also Read | 'The Godfather: Making Of Movie' Gets Oscar Isaac And Jake Gyllenhaal As The Leads

Image Credits: Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.